Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.33. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 39,850 shares traded.

Canagold Resources Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Canagold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canagold owns a portfolio of Gold and Silver projects located in North America. The company’s flagship asset is New Polaris – an advanced and past-producing, high-grade gold project in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company has a fully funded work program underway at New Polaris, and is currently advancing the project to feasibility status.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.