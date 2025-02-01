Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,982 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 10,109 shares.The stock last traded at $18.81 and had previously closed at $18.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCEC. Raymond James assumed coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Capital Clean Energy Carriers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCEC

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Dividend Announcement

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Clean Energy Carriers

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capital Clean Energy Carriers stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.