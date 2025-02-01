Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $23.39.
About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF
