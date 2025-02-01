Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $23.39.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.