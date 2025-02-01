Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 30th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0778 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 183,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,961. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $26.01.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

