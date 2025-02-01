Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 742 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,863,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 572,639 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,425,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after buying an additional 906,935 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,558,000 after buying an additional 441,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,628,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,843,000 after acquiring an additional 355,068 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

