Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $282,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 545.5% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $104.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $135.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHR

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.