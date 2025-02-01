Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 644.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMTM. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $904,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 545,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $39.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $34.65 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

