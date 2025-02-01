Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,120 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,827.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,484 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,297,525. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $35,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,351,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,685,623.55. This trade represents a 45.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock valued at $38,168,400. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RKLB opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.