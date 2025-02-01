Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 37 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.7% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 85,533.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,711.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,858,000 after buying an additional 50,603 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $395.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.75. The company has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

