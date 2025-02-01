Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 912,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,302,000 after acquiring an additional 102,970 shares in the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,980,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 291,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. David Kennon Inc raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 250,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 5,046.0% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 184,987 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ opened at $77.19 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $79.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.93. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

