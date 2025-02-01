Caprock Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 749.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,352.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,086.37 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,286.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,311.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,755.06. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

