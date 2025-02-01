Caprock Group LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 3,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.37.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $390.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.38. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

