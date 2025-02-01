Caprock Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Caprock Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 293,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,016,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 279,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,582,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

Shares of PEP opened at $150.69 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.51 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

