CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 410.0 days.

CCL Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $49.44 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

