Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities
Century Communities Stock Performance
NYSE CCS opened at $76.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.91. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.
Century Communities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.
