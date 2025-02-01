Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Century Communities Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 16.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Century Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Century Communities by 42.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Century Communities by 24.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCS opened at $76.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.91. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.