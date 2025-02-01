Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CHMG) Releases Results of Operations for Q4 and Full Year 2024

Chemung Financial Corporation, a financial institution based in Elmira, New York, has recently disclosed its results of operations for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. The company issued a press release on January 28, 2025, providing details on its financial performance during this period.

Get alerts:

In the report, Chemung Financial Corporation highlighted its financial results for the specified time frames, offering insights into its operational activities and overall performance. The press release, attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contains a comprehensive overview of the company’s financial standing.

The press release furnished to the SEC is for informational purposes and should not be construed as a filed document for any other regulatory purposes. Alongside the results of operations, Chemung Financial Corporation included an Interactive Data File as Exhibit 104, embedded within the Inline XBRL document, to enhance data accessibility for investors and stakeholders.

As per regulatory requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the report was duly signed on behalf of Chemung Financial Corporation by Dale M. McKim III, the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, on January 28, 2025. The company’s adherence to regulatory standards underscores its commitment to transparency and financial disclosure practices.

These disclosures provide shareholders, analysts, and the wider financial community with valuable insights into Chemung Financial Corporation’s financial performance, setting the stage for informed decision-making and a deeper understanding of the company’s operations during the specified period. Investors and analysts alike are expected to scrutinize these results to assess the company’s financial health and performance trajectory.

It remains essential for stakeholders to delve into the specifics outlined in the company’s financial statements and press release to grasp the factors influencing Chemung Financial Corporation’s performance and strategic direction in the competitive financial services landscape. The company’s ability to adapt and thrive in evolving market conditions will be a focal point for those keen on understanding its long-term sustainability and growth prospects.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Chemung Financial’s 8K filing here.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Read More