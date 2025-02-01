Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 10,245 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 325,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Lam Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. FMB Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

DFCF opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $43.58.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

