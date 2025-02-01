Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 38,553 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 654,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,553 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,965.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

