Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 43,377 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 788,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,377 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUV. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,698 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 40,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,841 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,053 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $8.80 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

