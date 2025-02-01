Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 102,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Somnio Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $118.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.