Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 146 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $616.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $629.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $596.88. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $478.25 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

