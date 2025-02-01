Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $6.02 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 151.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after acquiring an additional 221,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,978,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,701,762,000 after purchasing an additional 80,463 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,376,984,000 after purchasing an additional 107,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,300,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,790,000 after buying an additional 87,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,524,000 after acquiring an additional 26,914 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $601.51 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $557.29 and a one year high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $168.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $631.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total value of $15,856,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,664.22. This represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,378,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,595,351.10. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

