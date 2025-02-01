Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $20,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 519,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,450,000 after buying an additional 46,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

AVUS opened at $100.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average of $95.96. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $81.73 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.