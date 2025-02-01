Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $291.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

