Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 38,788 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 156.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,788 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,486,977,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after acquiring an additional 60,147 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after acquiring an additional 124,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,788,000 after purchasing an additional 355,837 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after purchasing an additional 165,631 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %
KKR stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.19 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.
KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile
KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.
