China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 104.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FI stock opened at $216.07 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $223.23. The company has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.96.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

