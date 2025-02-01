China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Sanofi by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.4 %

SNY opened at $54.34 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $58.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $52.27. The stock has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

