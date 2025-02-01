China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASND. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND opened at $130.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.94. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.