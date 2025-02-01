China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,485,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in BioNTech by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,750,000 after purchasing an additional 31,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BioNTech by 123.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 74,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabaud & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on BioNTech from $171.00 to $171.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

BioNTech Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.05. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $76.53 and a 1-year high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.