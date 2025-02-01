China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 124.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust Micro accounts for approximately 0.8% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Shares of IAUM stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

