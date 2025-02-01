Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.07 and traded as low as C$2.85. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$2.89, with a volume of 1,032,748 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHR shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.80 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$2.50 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.45.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07. The stock has a market cap of C$544.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.90.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Chorus Aviation had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

