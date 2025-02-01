Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $24,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 58.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Henry Schein by 282.1% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.0 %

HSIC stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.