Cibc World Market Inc. Has $15.24 Million Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 708.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SNY opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.27. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.22 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

