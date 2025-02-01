Cibc World Market Inc. Has $23.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $23,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

