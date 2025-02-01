Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Citizens & Northern has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Citizens & Northern has a payout ratio of 55.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens & Northern to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens & Northern has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $328.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Citizens & Northern ( NASDAQ:CZNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CZNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Citizens & Northern Corp. is a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

