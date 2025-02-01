Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $63.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

