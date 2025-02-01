Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 573,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after acquiring an additional 104,540 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGBL opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.08. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

