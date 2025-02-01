Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $418.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.20. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $317.59 and a twelve month high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.