Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 1,818 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after buying an additional 314,952 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,868,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,870,000 after acquiring an additional 82,030 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,211,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $202.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.69 and its 200 day moving average is $196.28. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $172.34 and a 1 year high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

