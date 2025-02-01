Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 29,060 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 277,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $48.89. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

