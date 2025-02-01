Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 120,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 40,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 94,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $67.64 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $83.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

