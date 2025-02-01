Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 2,186 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $94.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.47 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day moving average is $89.32. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $80.85 and a 52 week high of $97.10.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

