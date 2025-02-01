CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.12 target price on CMC Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.
In other CMC Metals news, Director Kevin John Brewer bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
