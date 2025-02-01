CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

CNB Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCNEP opened at $24.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

