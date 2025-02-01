Coerente Capital Management Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coerente Capital Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.8% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $150.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.12 and a 200 day moving average of $164.88. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

