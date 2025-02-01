Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.73 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 90.86 ($1.13). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 90.57 ($1.12), with a volume of 78,809 shares changing hands.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £453.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

