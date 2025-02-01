Concord Asset Management LLC VA Lowers Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,756 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,588,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,743 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 796,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,245,000 after purchasing an additional 395,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 421.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after buying an additional 391,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 572,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after acquiring an additional 277,655 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.96 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

