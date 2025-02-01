Concord Asset Management LLC VA Purchases 6,610 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $124.83 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average of $118.26.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

