Concord Asset Management LLC VA Sells 6,391 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF comprises about 1.1% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,809,000 after acquiring an additional 356,196 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,668,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,196,000 after acquiring an additional 124,140 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,122,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,052,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 144,450 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $101.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $110.61.
Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
