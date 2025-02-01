Concord Asset Management LLC VA Sells 851,908 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 851,908 shares during the quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN opened at $21.05 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

